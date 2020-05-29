PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A major decision came out of Alhambra Elementary School District and Cartwright School District this week. Both districts are moving to a four-day school week in the fall. The decision comes in an effort to keep coronavirus out of the classroom.
"Having that day off where we can deep clean and assure that our classrooms, are definitely sanitized and ready," said Dr. Felicia Durden, Principal at Starlight Elementary School.
Board members from both districts voted and approved the move this week. But the decision isn't coming without some push back. One teacher from the Cartwright School District is concerned with the changes. He didn't want to go on camera, but he said the district isn't being transparent. District officials maintain they asked parents and staff for input.
"We sent out surveys to both parents and staff, to get their opinion on which scenario they thought would work better for us," said Durden.
Officials said the majority were in support of the change to the school week. Yet some parents voiced concern over child care. Both districts said they are working on options for those families.