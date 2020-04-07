MARANA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two inmates in the Arizona correctional system have tested positive for COVID-19. According to officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, the first inmate had been housed at a community hospital since March 27 for non-related symptoms. The inmate eventually tested positive after having been previously tested twice with negative results.

ADCRR was also notified of an inmate who tested positive for the coronavirus while at the Marana Community Correctional Treatment Facility. The facility is a minimum-custody third-party operator under contract with the state. About 500 adult male inmates are housed there.

State officials say both inmates are receiving the appropriate medical care at their current locations. Of more than 42,000 Arizona inmates, 60 have been tested, 48 have tested negative, 10 tests are pending, and two have now been confirmed positive.