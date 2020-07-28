PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Twitter has limited the account of Arizona Republican Party Chairman, Kelli Ward, just a week before Arizona's August 4 Primary Election.

According to the Arizona Republican Party's Twitter account, the reason was because Ward posted a COVID-19 video that promoted the benefits of hydroxychlorquine as a "prophylaxis." Facebook kept her account active but also censored the video.

"We understand that during times of crisis and instability, it is difficult to know what to do to keep yourself and loved ones safe. Under this policy, we require the removal of content that may posed a risk to people's health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information," which is stated in Twitter's reasoning for why they decided to limit the account.

The video Ward posted went viral on Monday for making other claims, including false claims related to the coronavirus and saying that masks were unncessary. Facebook, Twitter and YouTube removed the video.

#BIGTECH CENSORSHIP: @Twitter has suspended the account of @AZGOP Chairwoman @kelliwardaz — one week before Arizona’s August 4th Primary — for tweeting a #COVID19 video featuring doctors discussing the benefits of using #Hydroxychloroquine as a prophylaxis. Election interference! pic.twitter.com/j7EclhCxVg — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) July 28, 2020

This comes the same day as President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., was limited on the platform over COVID-19 misinformation.

When an account is limited it means you can only send direct messages to your followers, no tweeting or retweeting for about 12 hours. You can read more about Twitter's policies here.

Twitter restricted Donald Trump Jr.'s ability to tweet after he posted a video featuring a doctor making false claims about coronavirus cures and stating that people "don't need masks" to prevent the virus from spreading, a Twitter spokesperson said Tuesday.

BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine.Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference - full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020

President Trump also retweeted the video multiple times too on Twitter but did not add it which is the difference between him and his son, who organically posted it.