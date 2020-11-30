TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is calling for a citywide curfew amid the recent spike of COVID-19 cases.

"It is necessary to take action today," Romero said during a special meeting Monday.

Romero says she has asked the city council to approve a mandatory curfew, which could go into effect Tuesday, Dec. 1 and would continue through Dec. 22. The hours of the curfew would be 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. The city council is expected to vote on the issue tomorrow at 5 p.m.

“After consulting with public health experts and local hospitals, we have determined that additional steps are necessary to control the surge of COVID-19 cases,” Romero has said.

A mandatory curfew would be a preliminary step that would help avoid a stay-at-home order or a lockdown, Romero says.

The mayor also called on Gov. Doug Ducey to take steps to help curb the spread of COVID-19 cases, including implementing a statewide, mandatory mask mandate and curfew. "We still need statewide action," Romero said. "The governor has waited and waited and waited and the numbers have gotten worse."