Tucson Mayor Regina Romero
Photo Courtesy: Regina Romero/KOLD

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is calling for a citywide curfew amid the recent spike of COVID-19 cases. 

"It is necessary to take action today," Romero said during a special meeting Monday.

Romero says she has asked the city council to approve a mandatory curfew, which could go into effect Tuesday, Dec. 1 and would continue through Dec. 22. The hours of the curfew would be 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. The city council is expected to vote on the issue tomorrow at 5 p.m.

“After consulting with public health experts and local hospitals, we have determined that additional steps are necessary to control the surge of COVID-19 cases,” Romero has said.

A mandatory curfew would be a preliminary step that would help avoid a stay-at-home order or a lockdown, Romero says.

The mayor also called on Gov. Doug Ducey to take steps to help curb the spread of COVID-19 cases, including implementing a statewide, mandatory mask mandate and curfew. "We still need statewide action," Romero said. "The governor has waited and waited and waited and the numbers have gotten worse." 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you