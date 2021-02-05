PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Transportation Security Administration says it will recommend a fine for people who don't wear face masks at security checkpoints. For first-time offenders, the TSA will recommend a $250 penalty. That goes up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.
The potential fines are part of President Joe Biden's executive order that promoted COVID-19 safety while traveling around the county by requiring the use of face masks in airports, train stations, bus stations, and other public transportation buildings. The new executive order took place on Feb. 1 and does not have an expiration date.
“TSA will fully comply with the President’s Executive Orders, CDC guidance and the DHS National Emergency determination to ensure healthy and secure travel across all transportation sectors. This will help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and encourage a unified government response,” said Darby LaJoye, the senior official performing the duties of the TSA Administrator. “As we continue to experience impacts from this pandemic, we are committed to this measure as the right thing to do for the TSA workforce, for our industry stakeholders and for passengers.”
The CDC order is also in conjunction with an executive order Biden signed last week that would require travelers to wear a mask and challenge them to do for the first 100 days of his term. The CDC says that public transportation traveling increases a person's risk of getting COVID-19 by bringing people in close contact with others for prolonged periods of time.
"Face masks help prevent people who have COVID-19, including those who are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic, from spreading the virus to others. Masks also help protect the wearer by reducing the chance they will breathe in respiratory droplets carrying the virus."
People can remove their masks briefly to eat, drink or take medication; verify their identity to law enforcement or transportation officials; communicate with hearing-impaired people; on an oxygen mask on an aircraft; or during a medical emergency, the CDC's website says.
Public transportation agencies, according to the CDC, will be monitoring people around the boarding locations and while on public transit. If the person refuses to wear a mask, they will be asked leave.
The CDC also recommends that non-essential travel to be avoided but if you are traveling, make sure to use a mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.