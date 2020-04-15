PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The trucking industry is not only fulfilling the demand to keep goods stocked at the grocery store, it’s also helping people out of work due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“I like the adventure of it, I like to get out,” says Anya Rivera, a recent graduate of Phoenix Truck Driving Institute.
Rivera is an active duty Air Force member who is planning to retire this August with plans to drive a truck full time.
“We train the students, we put them in the truck, and we get them working,” says Thomas Way, Corporate Director of Admissions with Phoenix Truck Driving Institute.
Way says students can earn a commercial driver license in as little as four weeks and land a job immediately through their lifetime job placement services.
“Our graduates make between $900 and $1,200 per week, first year earnings,” says Way.
At a time when unemployment is at a record high and some supplies seem scarce, truck driving could be the industry that keeps the economy moving forward.
“If the trucks stop running today, you know, your Fry’s, your Costco, they’d be empty in about 48 hours,” says Way.
There’s a nationwide shortage of truck drivers. Rivera says she can’t wait to get on the road and play her part helping communities overcome the COVID-19 crisis.
“Getting stuff from A to B, and to be a part of that and know that I’m making that a success is exciting,” says Rivera.
The program at Phoenix Truck Driving Institute costs about $4,000. The institute encourages those interested in enrolling to ask about grant opportunities. For more information, you can visit their site here.