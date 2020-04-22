MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - They may be triplets but it took one grand gesture to show their support for the people who made sure they were well taken of the day they were born back in 2014.

“So many complications could happen. Dr. (Curtis) Cook, who delivered them, was so great,” said their mother Rachel Sindelier.

To say thank you, Sindelier, aka Troop Mom 2320, decided her girls would put together care packages filled with notes of encouragement, snack bars, hand lotion and their favorite cookies.

“Who doesn’t love Girl Scout cookies? We are doing our part by staying home but they’re going in every day to the trenches,” said Sindelier.

Over the last couple of days, the girls made stops at Banner Hospitals in the Valley, dropping off the packages at a safe distance.

“How scared they are, going through all this, on top of possibly having a complicated pregnancy,” said Sindelier.

+8 Arizonans show random acts of kindness during coronavirus pandemic Arizonans are showing each other random acts of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic.

The final stop was at Mesa’s Banner Desert Medical Center to visit an old friend, the doctor who delivered the triplets, Dr. Cook. He has been busy continuing to meet the needs of new moms despite the risks.

“She had reached out to me to see if we would be open to receiving these gifts the girls were putting together. It certainly, it was a very special moment,” said Dr. Cook.

Since this gift of comfort was received so well, the Sindelier family hopes to deliver care packages an annual tradition.