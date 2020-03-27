PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Now that the massive $2 trillion economic stimulus package passed on Friday, some financial relief could come for those working in Arizona who are severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced that unemployment checks in Arizona will increase to $840 per week for the next four months. The announcement comes after it was confirmed on Friday that Ducey signed legislation expanding unemployment benefits for people living in Arizona who are impacted by COVID-19. The legislation also waives some eligibility requirements assigned by the Arizona Department of Economic Security [DES].

On March 23, the bill that was backed by Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers was passed with collective support.

“Arizona will continue to provide support to those in need while we combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Ducey in a released statement. “This legislation will waive certain requirements for unemployment eligibility, giving hardworking Arizonans the helping hand they need while we get through this difficult time. My sincere thanks to Senate President Fann, Speaker Bowers and members of the Arizona Legislature for working to support our fellow Arizonans.”

Usually, unemployment insurance is only available for people who lost their jobs. However, this legislation opens the benefits up to people who meet the following:

Individuals who are not receiving wages due to their workplace closing due to COVID-19 — even if the individual intends to go back to work when the business reopens.

Individuals who are following directives to self-quarantine and intend to return to work.

Individuals who leave employment to care for a family member.

This legislation applies retroactively to March 10, 2020.

