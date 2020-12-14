PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- As our state gets its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, we're still waiting to learn when it will be safe for children to get the shot.

Currently, kids and teenagers younger than 16 do not have the green light to get the Pfizer vaccine, but trials have started.

"Children aren't just little adults," said Kevin Stephan, an infectious disease doctor with Nod Specialists. "They are different in the way they handle infections, the way they respond to medications and treatments. It's not a safe thing to assume you can just give the same vaccine to children and that everything is going to be okay. You need to test it in children."

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in Arizona between Monday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 16. The first doses of the Moderna vaccine, once approved, should arrive the week of Dec. 21.

Days ago, Moderna announced kids 12 to 18 are in phase two of three in its trials.

"Is the two dose regimen we're recommending for adults, say, for the Pfizer vaccine, going to be the same regimen we use for children? Is the three week interval for children going to be the same? What's the actual dose that's going to go in the syringe? Those kinds of things have to be worked out," said Stephan.

Pfizer started testing the vaccine on children as young as 12 back in October.

Researchers there are watching for lumps, redness, pain at the site of injection, fever and aches.

Dr. Stephan said they also pay attention to other vaccines children are taking. "Most adults, if they get the COVID vaccine, that might be the only vaccine they get that year, maybe along with the influenza, whereas, school-aged children are getting other vaccines around the same time," said Stephan.

While we don't know when kids will get the vaccine, Dr. Stephan says trials can happen quickly, and we could see immunizations within months.