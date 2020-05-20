PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Americans will have to put their vacation plans to Mexico and Canada on hold for at least another month.

The Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday the travel restrictions from Mexico and Canada into the U.S. along the border are being extended until June 22 at 11:59 p.m. Only essential travelers will be able to go across the border to the north and south of the U.S. The travel limitations were first implemented on March 24 and later extended until May 21.

According to a statement, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said the risk of spreading the coronavirus between the U.S. and Mexico and Canada poses an ongoing "specific threat to human life or national interests." Federal officials said the decision was mutual between the countries.

"It was the right thing to further extend by 30 days our closure of the Canada, U.S. border to travelers other than essential services and goods, but we will continue to watch carefully what's happening elsewhere in the world and around us as we make decisions on next steps," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his daily press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Even if the border does reopen to nonessential travel, Trudeau repeated that stronger measures may be put in place, such as requiring quarantine, medical checks, and tracking for those entering Canada, including those from the U.S.

The restrictions don't apply to air, freight rail or sea travel between the U.S. and the two countries. Essential travel is still allowed. That includes Americans returning to the U.S., medical or education personnel traveling for work, people traveling for emergencies and government-related travel. A full list and the restrictions can be found here and here.