PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A travel nurse agency says they're seeing an increase in needs for nurses across the nation as COVID-19 cases spike during flu season.

"We're seeing over 30,000 jobs now and I've never seen that many jobs in the 15 years I've been in this business. It's pretty crazy," said Sophia Morris, the Vice President of Account Management at Aya Healthcare.

Morris works closely with hospitals to place clinicians where they're needed.

"We turned into a crisis staffing company, literally over a weekend," Morris said. "We had a large client on the east coast in New York that said we need 1,000-2,000 nurses to get here in the next month and we had to find a way to deliver it."

Morris said the need for nurses grew with the case numbers. "During the second surge, we saw an increase in Arizona and Texas and Florida and the job count got back up over the 10, 12, 15,000 range again. And we kind of expected it to come down but it hasn't come down. It just continues to be consistent and to climb," Morris explained. "Now it seems like, unfortunately, we're in this third surge that's really impacting particularly the Midwest. That's where we're seeing the most, but we're seeing job counts climb, really, everywhere across the country."

In July, Arizona had about 1,000 job openings for travel nurses. "We definitely saw a pretty dramatic increase in a very short amount of time. It was really a true crisis that they were wanting those clinicians right away. They were over capacity and running out of beds and not having enough staff to deal with it."

Right now, Morris says there are about 500 openings in the state, which is typical for this time of year. However, Morris says they've noticed Arizona hospitals posting jobs for January to get ahead of a potential spike in hospital stays.

"Historically, Arizona has always been a spot where the needs increase right around this time of year to account for flu season and snowbirds that are possibly coming down from other parts of the country and having second places to live or what not in Arizona. I think the difference that we're seeing this year is in order for hospitals in Arizona to get the staff that they need for the winter time, their costs are going to be higher simply because they're competing against the country that's increased their rates," Morris said.

Hospitals are increasing their wages for travel nurses so they can start immediately and join their crisis response.

"Supply is absolutely constrained, which is definitely driving costs up for facilities because they're having to compete for a much tighter supply base especially when they're needing clinicians to start in a very short amount of time," Morris said. "We are seeing costs going up, especially over the last few weeks. It's in this highly, highly competitive market."

Morris says hospitals are also offering shorter contracts with travel nurses so they can recuperate before moving on to their next job.