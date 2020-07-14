MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A travel nurse will be working at a hospital in Mesa for the next eight weeks after being assigned to a hospital in New York between April and June. She says she sees a big difference between the locations, but that could change.

"So far, it has been night and day. Not to say that the situation here isn't just as serious. But I think in New York, I was kind of already stepping into chaos and here, even though the numbers are getting higher every day, they've been kind of waiting for a spike to hit for a while," Alia Garcia said.

Garcia cannot disclose which hospital in Mesa she is currently working at. She is with a company called Aya Healthcare, which places traveling clinicians to COVID-19 hotspots around the country.

Garcia says that it is clear Arizona had more time to prepare than New York.

"This hospital seems to be handling it very well, but I do know other facilities are having to kind of scramble at the last minute and are being really creative with handling their new COVID patients and kind of getting organized to create more space for them," Garcia explained.

Arizona doctors answer call to help with hospital surge plans Two months ago, Banner and Dignity Health started putting together teams of doctors from outside the hospital who could help with the influx of COVID-19 cases.

In New York, she says one nurse would be assigned to about four to five ICU COVID-19 patients, which isn't normal practice.

"Our main ICU is only treating COVID patients. For now, there's only one patient per room, which is how it should be," Garcia explained. "If you're not doing something for your own patients, there's a lot of teamwork, so you're helping the other patients."

Aya Healthcare has placed more than 200 clinicians in Arizona to help hospitals. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have placed more than 7,600 crisis assignments in COVID-19 hotspots across the country.

Garcia says that she's learned that other hospitals in the Phoenix area are getting creative with their resources as the numbers climb. She hopes people continue to wear masks and social distance so Arizona does not find itself in a similar situation as New York.

"It's not a political issue. It's a public health issue. Everyone should wear a mask and obey the laws," Garcia said. "Every facility is getting creative and if there's not room, we'll make room, and if we can't make room, we'll transfer you somewhere that does."

She said the hardest part of working with COVID patients is they can't have any family members inside the ICU.

"I think the hardest part of all of this is that these patients have to do this essentially alone. Most of them are sedated, on vents, but I believe they can still hear," Garcia said. "We do our best to facilitate FaceTime and phone calls but it's just not the same."

Garcia will be in the Valley until the end of August. Right now, she doesn't know where her next assignment will be.