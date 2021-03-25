GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A day that started with hope and excitement came with unexpected headaches for people trying to get their vaccine at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Wednesday. Traffic at the vaccination site was going much smoother Thursday.

"It was great. It was smooth. It was flawless. Forty-five-minute wait is all," said vaccine recipient Bill Cambell.

It's much better than what Tempe resident Tanner Van Parys says he experienced. He drove 60 miles round trip for his appointment and couldn't even get close to the site after waiting four hours with cars backed up for miles.

"We decided to go to the next light and there were people there so we went to the next light, and there were people there. It seemed like at every intersection, there were people trying to get into State Farm Stadium," he said.

He decided to turn around and go home.

"When we got back on the freeway, we saw that the traffic was backed up on the off-ramp," said Van Parys.

The Arizona Department of Health Services and Glendale Police Department blame the long wait times on unusually high demand.

"We understand that there were some traffic problems yesterday but that's not the normal flow. The normal flow has been really good," said Sgt. Randy Stewart.

Sgt. Stewart does have some suggestions on the best way to enter the site.

"Try to come off Glendale Avenue or Maryland Avenue, go to 95th Avenue and go south. That is going to be your best route into the stadium, he said. "That is really going to relieve most of the traffic issues we have seen out there."

Others are willing to overlook long wait times and traffic. All they care about is getting the shot.

"I don't care how long the wait times are. If I had to wait 10 hours, I would because it makes that much of a difference," said Raymond Tombert.

To make sure everything goes off without a hitch at the stadium, the Arizona Department of Health Services says only to come with an appointment and arrive on time.