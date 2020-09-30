PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, but industry experts in Arizona are cautiously optimistic.
A new industry outlook showed tourism in the Phoenix market is down 31% compared to last year.
"This is unprecedented, unpredictable times that we have faced as a society and particularly this industry," said Kim Sabow with the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association.
Sabow talked about another survey of hotels across the country and what would happen without relief from the federal government.
"Nearly 75% have to layoff additional employees without relief and in the next 6 months, 2/3 of these hotels would be faced with permanent closure," she said. "The numbers are chilling. They are devastating"
But there is some good news for hotels in Phoenix. The week of September 19 was the highest demand for hotel rooms since the pandemic started.
"When travel stops, the economy stops and I don't think it's ever been more apparent than now," Sabow added.
She said there are two main things needed to help the industry recover, relief from the federal government and for Arizonans to know businesses are safe when they feel comfortable traveling again. The industry is working with the CDC to take precautions not just to protect customers, but employees as well.
Sabow is hopeful travel can pick up quick and key groups come back to visit particularly as spring training approaches.
"We are very hopeful our Canadian visitors will travel back down but we have to lead and show them we are taking steps to restore consumer confidence to make them feel safe traveling again," she said.
It's not just hotels that depend on tourism in Arizona. Restaurants, retailers, and other small businesses all impacted.
"Greater Arizona and our rural communities are very heavily dependent on tourism," she said.