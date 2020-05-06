PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As Arizona begins to opening up its economy this week, a group representing the state's tourism industry wants Gov. Doug Ducey to limit legal liability from COVID-19 lawsuits filed by employees and customers.
In a letter sent to the governor last week, the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association requested, "liability protections, safe harbors and indemnification."
Local attorney Tom Ryan said the request puts the physical health and financial well being of customers and workers at risk should they contract the coronavirus at a hotel or another business linked to the tourism association.
"Coronavirus when you catch it can be a very expensive proposition not to mention it can actually take your life, so this is not a fair proposal at all," Ryan said Wednesday morning.
Ryan points out the state constitution protects the right to a jury trial, but warns about the consequences of limiting liability for companies.
"They want to shift the risk to you that they've done the right thing and we know that doesn't happen," Ryan said.
The tourism industry is one of many sectors of the economy seeking legal protections from coronavirus cases.
Jaime Molera, who represents the tourism association, said the group is not seeking to protect bad actors, that any hotel or business that doesn't follow the industry guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus should be punished.
He said their effort is aimed at protecting businesses that take all the precautions as well as shielding them from frivolous lawsuits filed by shady lawyers.
"We just don't want to have a situations where people can take advantage of this and try to get a quick buck off of folks that are trying to employee people in business," Molera said.