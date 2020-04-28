PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- One of the state's top economists forecasts a long and tough economic recovery for Arizona following the coronavirus outbreak.

Elliott Pollack estimates that 20 to 30 percent of small businesses will not survive the forced economic shutdown aimed at slowing the virus. "It's going to be a bumpy recovery; it's probably going to take two years to get back to where we were," Pollack said.

His comments come a day after the Arizona Department of Economic Security release another round of grim economic numbers. More than 470,000 Arizona workers filed for unemployment over the past six weeks, which represents roughly 13 percent of Arizona's overall workforce.

Gov. Doug Ducey's stay at home order, which shut down all but essential industries, is set to expire after Thursday. It is unknown if the governor will extend the order, but he has hinted that he favors a slow and phased-in reboot of the economy.

Last week, the governor eased back a bit on his restrictions, allowing hospitals to resume elective surgeries as long as they met certain standards.