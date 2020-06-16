PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In an unfamiliar time, the familiar sounds of basketball bouncing, sneakers squeaking and rims rocking can be heard at Phoenix's Skyline Prep High School. The best high school basketball players in Arizona will spend Tuesdays and Thursdays this month going head to head against each other. To get in and watch, you have to know somebody.
"This gives them a chance to play basketball. They were going to do it anyway," said Chad Groth, who helped organize the event. "This gives them a chance to play in front of scouts and coaches that are watching on Baller TV."
Compass Prep's Ty Ty Washington scored 50 points last week. Former Millenium star DaRon Holmes, who will transfer to a prep school in Florida for his senior season, spoke to Arizona's Family about his excitement to get back in the gym.
"These are really valuable. The club season got canceled, the gyms have been shut down. The basketball community is grateful for this opportunity," said Holmes.
There's a waiting list to play and get in to watch. Fans must have their temperature taken upon entering and wear a mask. Only family members are allowed inside with a maximum of two per player. Hand sanitizer is on the team's bench, at the scorer's table and at the entrance to the gym. The only way a college coach is getting in to watch in person is if he's related to one of the players. Luckily for Arizona State University head coach Bobby Hurley, his son Bobby Hurley Jr. is a standout at Notre Dame Prep.
"We don't really have a gym to go to. We've been going to the park, and it's 100 degrees out. We're also worried, we don't want to play with each other and spread something along. This league has been awesome for us," said Hurley Jr.
His dad is only allowed to watch his games and has to watch the rest online. But the ASU coach can get a good idea of the talent base in Arizona. In his first game, Hurley Jr. had to guard 6'9" Sadraque Nganga from Compass Prep, who has been offered by ASU, Arizona, Alabama and Kentucky.
"That's how it is, each team has three guys with D-1 offers," said Hurley Jr.
The games continue through the last week in June.