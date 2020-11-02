[WATCH 3TV LIVE HERE]
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A school is mourning the loss of a beloved coach who died from complications caused by COVID-19 over the weekend.
Ash Friederich taught English at Tolleson Union High School since 2016 and coached softball, basketball, baseball, and football over the same span. Head coach Scott Richardson says everyone on campus knew Friederich because he made an impact on students.
“He would do whatever you asked of him with a smile,” Richardson said.
Sunday morning, the principal called Richardson to tell him the freshman coach had passed away on Saturday -- just when they thought he was doing better in his fight against the virus.
It’s with a heavy heart that I am writing this morning. One of our baseball coaches, Ash Friederich, passed away last night due to complications caused by Covid 19. Our prayers go out to his wife Leeann and their family at this most difficult time.— Tolleson Baseball (@TtownBsball) November 1, 2020
“Both of us just kind of stood in silence,” Richardson said. “[We] didn’t know what to say and cried a little bit together.”
When Friederich, a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, wasn’t teaching English, he was heading up the yearbook and digital media; he taught the students who made the video morning announcements each day. Richardson says Friederich was the much-needed ‘good cop’ among all the coaches.
“Ash was that guy that put his arm around a kid,” he said. “[If a] kid had a bad game and was maybe beating himself up, he would talk him off the ledge and say, ‘Hey, it’s okay.’”
With COVID-19 positivity rates hovering around ten percent in this part of the Valley, the entire school district has kept classes virtual since spring break.
“Our board understood the heightened risk in our community. We saw the cases and the numbers rising in our area,” said governing board member Devin Del Palacio, who also pointed out that all of Friederich’s colleagues had positive things to say about him.
However, sports had met the AIA’s metrics to begin non-contact practices, which is why the football team had started working out. Del Palacio says several members of the football team recently tested positive for the virus, as well.
“There is a level of risk when you allow close-contact sports,” he said.
Superintendent Nora Gutierrez sent a letter to parents and students about the coach’s passing.
“Mr. Friederich’s death was unexpected and heartbreaking,” it read in part.
Richardson says the news of Friederich’s death is especially rough on the baseball players who hadn’t seen him in person since March. The head coach remembers when Friederich interviewed for the coaching spot with the freshman team and admitted he didn’t have a lot of baseball coaching experience. That didn’t stop him from getting the job.
“Teaching somebody baseball is the easy part,” Richardson said. “Teaching them how to make relationships with kids and to bond with kids is something that’s not so easy, and so he already had those skills, so it was a very easy transition.”
The school district doesn’t have memorial information yet, but the board is asking students not to gather on campus for public health reasons.
Instead, they’ve set up virtual meetings with grief counselors to help people talk through the loss.