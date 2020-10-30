TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tolleson Union High School District announced Friday that all remaining football and volleyball games will be canceled.

The district says this week's benchmarks reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services shows TUHSD in the substantial spread category in two of the three benchmarks. TUHSD went on to say that it is unlikely that they will meet the minimal spread category in all three of the new benchmarks during the shortened 2020 fall season.

Arizona health department changes COVID-19 recommendations for closing schools If all three benchmarks go into the red for two weeks, the ADHS recommends moving from hybrid to virtual learning.

"This is not the outcome that we wanted, but unfortunately, it is the decision that has to be made in order to ensure the safety and health of our student athletes, coaches and athletic personnel," the district said in statement.

This comes after some schools across Arizona have had to close entirely due to COVID outbreaks.