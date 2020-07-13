TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mayor of one West Valley city is asking for the state's help with adding more COVID-19 test sites in her area.

Tolleson Mayor Anna Tovar said there’s only one testing site in her city that's made up of nearly 90% Latinos, which is one of the hardest-hit groups right now.

Since the start of the pandemic, Mayor Tovar said she’s been fighting for more places to get tested for COVID-19 for free in Tolleson, only to hear her requests were denied.

“I’ve heard 'no,' and that was in early April. And then my request again was made last week, and I have yet to hear back from the governor’s office,” said Mayor Tovar.

She said her city is particularly vulnerable because it is predominately Latino, according to the CDC, nationwide, Latinos are 4 times more likely to get COVID-19 compared to anyone else.

“Hey, if you’re going to get testing, mass surge testing from the federal government, I am volunteering my city to be one of those cities,” said Mayor Tovar.

Although the population of Tolleson is around 8,000, it is also home to one of the largest meatpacking plants in the Southwest and West coast.

“We have thousands of and thousands of essential workers that not only live in our city but come from other cities too,” said Mayor Tovar.

So far, the city has been relying on help from nonprofits. Even with all their resources pulled together, that site operates on limited hours. It is the only one in the West Valley, south of the I-10.

“We are at the front lines of our communities. We know exactly what we need. The most frustrating part is that we are not being heard,” said Mayor Tovar.