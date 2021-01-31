TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Day family is just one of many facing some serious struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's just been kind of a rollercoaster. We've done so much, and gone through a lot," says Tolleson mother-of-three Jessica Day. "They say you get through 2020, you can get through anything."
For Jessica, that meant losing her server job at Applebees at the beginning of the pandemic, testing positive for COVID-19 in October, and then on December 14, getting evicted from her home.
"I am in fear of my family being at risk, their health being at risk, and we will be homeless."
Due to a moratorium on evictions, Jessica and her family are still in their Tolleson home until at least the end of February. Beyond that, uncertainty.
But thanks to Dos Rios Elementary School teacher Kathleen Simmons, some unexpected support has already arrived. "Let me just put it out on the Nextdoor App and see if I can get some people to help," says Simmons.
Kathleen teaches Jessica's 10 year-old daughter Rhayna.
"Kathy stepping in...she has been a saint honestly," says Day. "I mean, she just bought us groceries yesterday. She has been reaching out to a number of people."
Soon, donations were coming across multiple platforms, from Arizona and beyond. Over a thousand dollars to help Jessica, Rhayna, and the rest of the Day family as they look for a new home.
Simmons says "I could not believe the overwhelming response that I started getting from people who, without even asking details for the story, just said how can I donate?"
"There are still good people out in this world, there are people that definitely care and that will help," says Jessica's fiance Cody De La Rosa. "And I think that knowing something like that is a great feeling."