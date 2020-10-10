GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tito's Vodka has been doing what it can to give back during the COVID-19 crisis by providing hand sanitizer to frontline workers all over the country. Now it's focusing on the Phoenix community.
Tito's will be giving away 27,000 bottles on Sunday at State Farm Stadium's Lot W2 Carpark starting at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until they run out. The stadium is located 1 Cardinals Drive in Glendale.
Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted Saturday about the giveaway event and says that it's a project between Tito's and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
TOMORROW ⤵️ @TitosVodka and @AZDHS have partnered to give out 27,000 free bottles of hand sanitizer to Arizonans at @StateFarmStdm from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details: https://t.co/znsLFFZczY— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) October 10, 2020
Things to know before you get there
- Tito’s cannot accommodate vehicles unless all passengers are wearing face masks.
- Upon arrival, please allow the Tito's team members to direct you.
- Passengers need to remain in their vehicles at all times.
- Please pop your trunk or unlock your doors to allow Tito's to place sanitizer in your vehicle.
- Tito's will provide three bottles of 375 ml hand sanitizer per vehicle.
- Cars, bikes and pedestrians will be accommodated.
- You must be 18 or older.
The Cardinals will be playing the New York Jets Sunday at 10 a.m. MST at the Jets' stadium, which works out perfectly for this event.
More information and details on the event can be found here.