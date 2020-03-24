PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you're working from home, you're certainly not alone. But when it comes to data usage, you may not have expected this.
Mark Molzen is a spokesman with CenturyLink. “We are constantly monitoring our usage and what we noticed a spike in video streaming and video games."
Molzen says the company isn't surprised to see usage is up, but they were surprised to see the reason why. "So, more people are using videos online and streaming than working from home," Molzen said.
But with all that data usage, will you be charged more? CenturyLink says no. During the Coronavirus pandemic, the company says it's allowing consumers to have unlimited usage. In addition, it's temporarily waiving late fees, and it's not disconnecting service if you're having trouble paying your bill.
Molzen adds, "We're trying to help our customers be as helpful and comfortable, there is enough fear already."
Cox communications told 3 On Your Side the same thing.
In a statement, Cox says it's relaxing data usage overage charges for all tiers, so you don't have to worry about going over while your household is using the Internet. In addition, Cox says it has also agreed not to terminate your service if you're having trouble paying your bill.
Keep in mind; this is not a free pass to not pay your bill. If you can, then keep paying. But if you can't, just know you won't be disconnected.