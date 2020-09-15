PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Going out to eat, going to a movie, even shopping is a lot different today than it was a year ago or even just seven months ago. With all those options being tougher than normal, imagine what it does for a date!
In Arizona, restaurants are now allowing some indoor eating and movie theaters have started to reopen but during a pandemic your comfort levels may be different also you may find yourself lonely. There are also now different ways to date thanks to technology including Zoom/Skype dates and finding dates through apps.
Have you gone on a date during the pandemic or wanted to?
A woman who created the app, Wingman, was having an online dating slump and made one that would allow friends or family to participate on your behalf. Kind of like Barney for Ted in How I Met Your Mother but in an app format.
Here are some DOs:
DO expand your search to outside your zip code
DO go on a virtual date
DO ask what social distancing means to your date
Here are some DONTs:
DON'T overshare
DON'T panic buy
DON'T do it alone - have a roommate, a friend, or a family member involved in your process.