SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The COVID-19 crisis has hit small businesses hard, with many going out of business, or still struggling to survive.

Tiffany Martincic has been doing her best to keep her business going. Martincic is the owner of the Tan Banana, a spray tan salon with locations in Scottsdale and San Diego.

The small business owner said she got a Payment Protection Program loan from the federal government a while back, and that allowed her to keep her employees and pay the bills.

"We were in that place, we didn't know what was going to happen," said Martincic. "You really get stressed out worried about these people that rely on you if you have to close. Fortunately, the PPP helped keep them paid."

The federal government's Payment Protection Program was set up as a way to help small businesses survive the current economic storm, while also applying for loan forgiveness.

The PPP program is set to expire Saturday, which means there are only a couple days left for business owners to take advantage of the loan program.

Kathryn Petralia is co-founder of Kabbage, a financial services company that specializes in helping small businesses. She said the loan program made a number of changes since it was first rolled out a few months ago.

"60% of the money, rather than 75% , which was the original amount, can be spent on payroll, and 40% on utilities and rent," said Petralia. "The other important thing is that there is potential forgiveness, so that perhaps 80% of a loan will be a grant, not 100% and they wouldn't have to pay the full amount."

Trump signs Paycheck Protection Program extension President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an extension of the small business loan Paycheck Protection Program into law, according to the White House.

Borrowers have also been given up to five years to repay PPP loans that are not forgiven, compared to only 24 months under the original rules.

For more information on PPP loans, visit this website.