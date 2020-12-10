TEMPE, PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Thursday's rainy weather caused some problems at two ASU COVID-19 testing sites, one in Tempe and one in Phoenix.

The two drive-through sites had computer malfunctions due to the rain. One location was the public site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. The second location was on Lot 59 on the Tempe campus for ASU employees and students.

After the problems on the Tempe campus, members of the the ASU community were re-routed to indoor sites.

Meantime, the public site at Phoenix Muni had 790 tests scheduled today; 300 tests were administered before the system went down.

So ASU has extended hours at the Mesa Convention Center Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ASU will also be providing tests again Friday at Phoenix Muni, which was not previously scheduled. Those hours have not been made available yet.

Members of the public are being asked to make a new appointment to help regulate traffic flow.