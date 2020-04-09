FLORENCE, MARANA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three inmates in the Arizona correctional system have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry [ADCRR] confirmed on Thursday that the third inmate to be diagnosed with coronavirus was being housed at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence-- this is the first confirmed COVID-19 case at that facility.

"ADCRR continues to separate any inmates who exhibit flu-like symptoms from the general population, for monitoring and appropriate follow-up care," a prison spokesperson said in a statement.

On Tuesday, April 7, ADCRR officials told Arizona's Family about two other inmates of the Arizona correctional system who tested positive for COVID-19. The first inmate had been housed at a community hospital since March 27 for non-related symptoms. The inmate eventually tested positive after having been previously tested twice with negative results.

The other inmate tested positive for coronavirus while at the Marana Community Correctional Treatment Facility. The facility is a minimum-custody third-party operator under contract with the state. About 500 adult male inmates are housed there.

State officials say all inmates are receiving the appropriate medical care at their current locations. Of more than 42,000 Arizona inmates, 68 have been tested, 58 have tested negative, 7 tests are pending, and three have now been confirmed positive.