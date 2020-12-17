PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of Arizonans waiting to receive results on their COVID-19 test will have to get tested again after a lab couldn't keep up with demand.

Raymond Embry, CEO of Embry Women's Health, one of the biggest testing providers in the state, said a text message was sent out to those who got tested before Sunday and are still waiting for results. He said his company was processing about 3,000 tests per day in October but that number has risen to 18,000 in December.

Embry Health was using a single lab, LabCorp, earlier this year. But with the increase in demand, new labs were added to Embry Health's team. But a lab in Mesa couldn't handle the caseload so Embry dropped them. To prevent more delays or a loss of results, Embry Health is asking those patients to get tested again. Embry said the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

+2 Latest Arizona coronavirus news: Updates from Arizona's Family newsroom This is the latest confirmed information about the coronavirus in Arizona. This page will be continuously updated by the Arizona's Family digital staff.

"Many of those patients have already received results, and many others most likely will receive results in the coming days. But we wanted to make sure that if they have not yet received a result, that they come out and get tested," said Embry.

Embry said he won't name which lab was dropped but said his company is now working with four labs. LabCorp is handling about 6,000 samples per day, 1,000 with Sonora Quest, about 10,000 with AIT Labs in Texas and about 3,000 to 4,000 with Northwest Pathology in Washington. Embry Health has the goal to get 30 to 40,000 patients tested every day.