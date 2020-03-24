PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman have announced the closure of Arizona schools statewide. Ducey said the decision was made to address staffing shortages and to prioritize the safety of children.

Although safety must come first, the choice to close all schools in Arizona could probably put a wrench in people's everyday lives, especially parents. As a result, Arizona's Family has comprised a list of resources that can help parents with child care resources.

Valley of the Sun YMCA

Because of the school closures, the Valley of the Sun YMCA will offer emergency child care services through April 10. They are offering a 50% scholarship for first responders, health care workers and government employees. Scholarships are available to all based on need. Click here for more info on hours, pricing and locations.

Boys and Girls Club of the Valley:

Certain clubs in the Valley will be open during what would be school hours to accommodate families hit hard by the closures. These clubs will provide 2 meals and a snack per day. They are also accepting new members. Priority will be given to health care workers and essential employees. For more details on hours of operation and registration, go to their website.

Children’s Learning Adventure Daycare Centers:

Children’s Learning Adventure will waive all registration fees for families affected by the school closures. It will also offer full camp programs from 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. There are three locations in the Phoenix Metro area: Laveen, Maricopa, and Scottsdale. Visit here for more information.

Kids Incorporated Learning Centers

Kids Incorporated Learning Centers are open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for children six weeks to 12 years. They are currently offering tuition discounts for those in need and accept DES subsidy. They have four locations - near 91st Ave and Thomas Rd near Banner Estrella Hospital, Scottsdale near Cactus Rd and Tatum, Chandler near Gilbert and Germann Rd and Queen Creek near Ironwood and Ocotillo. Click here for more information.

Tutor Time

Tutor Time remains open to serve the needs of those parents who must work during this time. Click here for more information.

Bright Horizons

They are remaining open to serve the needs of parents who must continue working during the coronavirus outbreak. Click here for more information.

Gov. Ducey announces child care for workers on front line of coronavirus Governor Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman announced Tuesday that they will partner to launch a program to offer childcare for workers on the front lines fighting coronavirus.