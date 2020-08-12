PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crucial number in the COVID crisis is the positivity rate. That is the key number showing what percentage of tests come back positive. For example, a positivity rate of 25% shows 1 out of every 4 tests is positive.

The rate helps determine the benchmark for when states, schools, and businesses reopen. Johns Hopkins University is considered the world authority on tracking COVID-19 rates.

+4 Benchmarks released for when gyms, bars, and theaters can reopen in Arizona The Arizona Department of Health Services released the state's benchmarks on Monday providing guidance for when some businesses can resume operations.

There is confusion about what is happening in Arizona. The data reported on the Johns Hopkins website does not match up with the positivity rate reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The state's numbers are several percentage points lower. This raises the question; who is giving you accurate numbers? The short answer is: no one.

Arizona's Family talked with ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ for an explanation of the number discrepancy. Dr. Christ says some labs across the state report all their negative and positive cases while other labs only report their positive cases.

When calculating the positivity, the state does not include positive cases unless the lab also provides negative cases. Johns Hopkins uses all data collected.

Arizona health officials issue guidelines for safe return to in-person learning On Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey sat down with top officials from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services to look at what it would take for kids to make a safe return to in-person learning in our state.

Dr. Christ says using the positives without the negatives creates a falsely high number.

"You could have one person get tested, and it gets reported to the department, but there could have been 1,000 people tested. If those negatives don't get included, you'd have 100% positivity, and that's not accurate," says Dr. Christ.

Arizona's Family is reporting both positivity rates on its COVID-19 dashboard.

The percentage reported by John's Hopkins University provides a representation of where Arizona stands nationally, and why the Governor is basing crucial decisions, such as allowing schools to reopen, on the numbers reported by the state.