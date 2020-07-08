SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Working moms and dads have some serious concerns about many Arizona schools starting online classes next month.
Amy Lieber, of Phoenix, is one of many parents trying to figure out how to juggle their jobs while taking care of her kids.
"It's a huge problem," said Lieber. "I can't be a full-time employee and watch my son and his school lessons. I can't be his teacher."
The J Scottsdale is offering parents a solution. Chief Operating Officer Kim Subrin said their new program, called "Club J All Day," allows parents to drop their kids off on campus, where they can do their online learning in a classroom, under the supervision of two staff members, who will be wearing masks. All students, first-grade and up, will have masks as well.
Social-distancing is required and classes will be capped at no more than 12 kids.
"We know that parents need to work and be successful at work, and we know kids need support more than parents are able to offer them," said Subrin.
Subrin realizes kids will come from different schools with different schedules, so they will set up activities for students when they're not online.
"When there are breaks, we can offer professional staff time in the gym, arts and crafts, STEM projects and potentially go into the swimming pool. We are lucky enough that we have an incredible facility that can support this program."
Club J All Day will start Aug. 5 and run through Sept. 4. The cost is $795 for "J" members. Guests will be charged $995. Students will need to bring their own laptop or digital device.
"We realize that as we reopen more and more in our community we need to be able to support our working parents," said Subrin.
For more details visit their website.