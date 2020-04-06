PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A drone with a bullhorn was used over the weekend in Manhattan, broadcasting messages emphasizing social distancing to river-side walkers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Here in Arizona, hiking trails and jogging paths are more popular than ever. But staying six feet apart may not be enough anymore.
“What I do myself is I try to keep 25 feet apart. Sometimes 25 feet may be too much, but better to be safe than sorry," explains Professor Jose-Luis Jimenez, a University of Colorado scientist who specializes in aerosol sciences. He's a realist and says the risk for catching COVID-19 is 20 times more likely when you're indoors than outdoors.
Jimenez cautions, "But people who are jogging or singing or who are doing something that they are breathing more strongly, are emitting more viruses, millions of times more is what the studies are showing."
Professor Jimenez wants people to spread out even more. He uses the analogy of someone smoking. When you walk or jog by someone who is smoking, you sometimes smell their plume of smoke. Now think that smoke contains the virus. You don't want to be directly downwind of someone.
Jimenez says, "That's the best analogy I can come up with. You imagine everyone you come close to that is not your family is smoking; you just want to keep enough distance that you don’t smell their smoke."
Jimenez says you really want to stay away from people coughing or sneezing-especially indoors.
“The speed when you sneeze or cough can be high. You can produce a very large number of particles, and they can spread. There is a study out of MIT that they can spread 15 meters or 45 feet. I think we must find a middle ground. Not to be terrified, but you know, keep a little more distance," said Jimenez.