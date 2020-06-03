PHOENIX (3TV/CVS5) -- After so many concerts, music events and festivals were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, some Valley volunteers are stepping up to help those in need. The campaign is called "Food Fight," and is described as a "1-2 punch combined effort" in a "bout to feed the hungry."
"Musically Fed" was the group's fifth drive-through food distribution event Wednesday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale. The group normally works with venues to re-purpose leftover catering food to help feed those in need. Now, they're helping local entertainment and stage crews who need food during this time.
Entertainment venue "The Duce" in Phoenix and non-profit Waste Not spearheaded Wednesday's drive. A team of dedicated volunteer drivers gave their time and energy to deliver meals to many of local families who have suddenly and unexpectedly found themselves on the ropes.
Musically Fed is asking business owners and individuals to reach inside their hearts and provide monetary donations to continue feeding those in need. You can find donation information online.