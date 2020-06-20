PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With Arizona's COVID-19 numbers on the rise, and now with county-wide public mask mandates, folks might be running out to get covered up.

To mask or not to mask? That is no longer the question as Maricopa County is now mandating face coverings in public. But, which masks are best, and how do you wear them for the most protection?

LIST: These Arizona cities and counties are requiring face masks in public Here is the latest information on city-by-city face mask requirements throughout Arizona. We will update this list as more decisions are made and orders formalized.

"Unfortunately, this is like a rebound relationship," says Dr. Murtaza Akhter, Emergency Physician at Valleywise Health Medical Center. "As soon as stay-at-home orders went out of play, people decided, 'Ya' know what? I've got to make up for all of this,' and now we have this huge surge. It really is upsetting."

We caught up with Dr. Akhter, who treats COVID-19 patients, and has seen the effects of the illness firsthand. He says, to combat the spread, masks are just the beginning.

"I don't want people thinking, 'Oh, I've got a mask on. I'm immune. I can go party.' That is absolutely the wrong message. The most important thing to do is to stay away from large gatherings as much as possible. And if you have to go to a grocery store, for an example, wear a mask."

So, which mask is best?

"Back in the old days, people used to just put their fist up [to their mouth]. It's just common decency. Clearly, a cloth mask is better than that. Even better than a cloth mask is a surgical mask. And even better than a surgical mask is an N-95," said Dr. Akhter.

An N-95 mask, is said to be a gold standard for protecting yourself. It's not 100%, but it's designed to form a tight seal around your mouth and nose.

To prevent others from catching your germs, Dr. Akhter says any face covering is better than nothing. However, watch for large gaps in the cloth around your face, and make sure to pinch your mask right at the nose to keep it tight. Also, opt for thicker fabric because the layers will be more protective. And, if you think covering your mouth and not your nose is good enough, he says, think again.

"It's kind of like wearing just the lap belt of a seatbelt. If you don't wear the shoulder harness, you can actually have a worse injury right?" he explains. "And similarly, if you don't wear the mask appropriately. Again, better than nothing. But why not just do it the right way, and really help yourself and especially help others."