FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- TGen researchers in Flagstaff are launching a unique study, aimed at understanding how antibodies fight COVID-19.

"We may be able to define what it means to have an effective response against this virus and in some cases what a less effective response looks like," said Dr. John Altin, assistant professor at TGen.

TGen assembles top AZ scientists to fight COVID-19 So far, TGen has genetically mapped about 100 coronavirus samples and expects to map another 100 by the end of the week.

TGen is asking for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their blood. Altin said they will be analyzing the antibodies in fine detail. The findings could help researchers learn more about how we build up immunity to the virus.

"It seems likely that there is some level of immunity, but there are reports of people getting re-infected. So the question is you know, how long does immunity last and what does it do?" said Altin. Researchers can follow up with patients weeks and months from now. Altin also hopes the results of the study help with creating an effective vaccine.

"We may be able guide vaccine development efforts to target those parts of the virus that are the most appropriate for a vaccine," said Altin.

TGen is looking for volunteers all over the country. In order to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old and have recovered from COVID-19. If you qualify for the study, TGen will send a test kit to your home for you can mail back to the lab. To learn more, go here. https://covidimmunity.org