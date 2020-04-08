PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Valley research organization has TGen put together a group of top local scientists that they say will give Arizona an edge in the fight against the coronavirus.
The scientists, who make up the Arizona COVID-19 Genomics Union, will analyze the genetic code COVID-19 to better predict where it will spread and which strains are more deadly.
So far, TGen has genetically mapped about 100 coronavirus samples and expects to map another 100 by the end of the week. The data could also provide other researchers the information they need to produce a potential vaccine as it appears more likely this virus will be with us for a while.
"It's still not impossible that we can drive this thing into extinction, but its getting less and less likely, and more likely that it will establish itself as another virus like influenza that we have to be concerned about year to year," said Michael Worobey, who heads the University of Arizona's Ecology and Evolutionary Biology department.