PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Texas will be ditching its statewide mask mandate next week, and with the Lone Star state's proximity to Arizona, some researchers are watching for potential fallout. As more people travel, so does the coronavirus.

"It's something that we have to pay attention to," says Dr. Joshua LaBaer, Executive Director of ASU's Biodesign Institute. "If our neighbors are relaxing their positions and there's increased spread there, then that could certainly impact nearby."

LaBaer is part of the ASU COVID-19 modeling team. He says even though Arizona's case numbers are stalling, we're still not in the clear.

"We are still hovering more than a thousand new cases a day in our state," says LaBaer. "There is a risk of another surge." With more cases come more hospitalizations.

"We're finally getting back to some degree of normalcy in the hospital," says Dr. Frank LoVecchio, an emergency physician with Valleywise Health.

LoVecchio participated in a recent New York Times documentary following Valleywise healthcare workers during some of the darkest days of the pandemic. With vaccinations underway, LoVecchio says he's confident the situation will not get that bad again, but he says Texas officials' decision to fully open the state is risky.

"We're starting to open up for elective surgeries," says LoVecchio. "We're starting to get intensive care unit beds. So I think it might be a little bit premature."