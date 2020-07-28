PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two government testing sites, one at Maryvale High and the other at South Mountain Park, ended Tuesday with far fewer people showing up then they had hoped for.

Organizers had hoped to test 60,000 Arizonans but only around 13,000 got tested. Part of the reason could be is that there’s still too many hoops for people to jump through.

Meanwhile, another testing site kicked off Tuesday, put on by local nonprofits, where all that is required is your ID.

Earlier this month, cars wrapped around the campus at South Mountain Community College as people waited up to eight hours to get tested.

From that line to Tuesday, hosted by the same nonprofits, there were just a few dozen cars waiting at Cesar Chavez Park near Baseline Road and 35th Avenue.

Medical clinic says Sonora Quest should have been more transparent with COVID-19 testing backlog The clinic, Embry Women’s Health, said they’re done waiting weeks to get results back to their patients—and say Sonora Quest should have told them they were that backlogged.

“Some people have had some bad experiences not getting the test back and reasonable amount of time some people not getting them back at all. There’s been some things in the news people might get turned off about,” said organizer Jarvis Reddick with the American Legion Post 65.

According to Reddick, not only will people see shorter wait times, but a quicker turnaround with results back in five to seven days. He is encouraging people to keep getting tested.

“If they came across, they will see there’s hardly any wait at all. We get you in and out,” said Reddick.

COVID-19 testing expands once again in the Phoenix area Embry Women’s Health, one of the largest COVID-19 testing operations in the state, has expanded again.

Viri Hernandez from Poder in Action, a Latino Advocacy group, said another reason she believes turnout at federal sites was low was the requirement that people register beforehand and a lack of bilingual outreach.

“The technology gap, people don’t have access to technology. They don’t have language access to sign up and register,” said Hernandez.

No registration is required at this testing site at Cesar Chavez Park. Just bring a valid form of identification.

The tests are taking place behind the library from Tuesday to Saturday this week as well as next week from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.