TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Spring training's going to look a whole lot different this year at Tempe's Diablo Stadium, which hosts the Los Angeles Angels during their Cactus League play.

"Did I think spring training would be limited this year? Not at all. And obviously, here we are so we're planning accordingly," Diablo Stadium Manager Jerry Hall.

There will be a number of changes. Fans will need to wear a mask whenever they aren't eating or drinking. There will also be significantly fewer fans. Attendance at Diablo Stadium will be limited to just a quarter of the capacity, which is around 2,000 people.

Fans will be spaced around the stadium in groupings of two, four and six. Staff says that some seats will likely be blocked off. Lawn seating will also be marked off in pods to allow for physical distancing.

And while food and drinks will be available for purchase inside the stadium, there's going to be a no-bag policy to allow for a touchless check-in process at the gates.

But maybe the biggest disappointment for spring training fans will be a lack of interaction with the players.

"That's just not going to happen this year," Hall said. "Distancing is going to be a very big part of it. It's going to be very different because that's why people come to spring training."

The first spring training game kicks off at the stadium on Feb. 28th with the Angels facing off against the Chicago White Sox.

Tickets should go on sale within the next couple of days.