Tempe veterinarian living in Hong Kong shares how city is controlling COVID-19

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing in the United States. But one Tempe veterinarian who is living in Hong Kong is providing a glimmer of hope.

"No matter how bad it gets there is definitely a light at the end of the tunnel," said Sarah Churgin.

Hong Kong is on the border of mainland China, but the city has had a relatively low number of cases. Churgin said that's because they were quick to act and prepare.

"A lot of the infrastructure was already in place because of SARS, which is part of the reason why the response has worked so well in Hong Kong," said Churgin.

Churgin said everyone who tests positive for the virus is sent to the hospital, even if they are asymptomatic.

"That has really cut down on the community transmission. I think that’s the big reason why we haven’t had an explosion of cases like they have in other places," said Churgin.

Churgin said nearly everyone out in the streets in Hong Kong are wearing masks. She is now a firm believer that the preventative measure works.

"If you can protect everyone around you by just wearing a mask when you go out, especially if you’re in close proximity, that makes a huge difference. It's almost like staying home," said Churgin.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends people wear cloth face masks since so many people with COVID-19 don't show symptoms.