TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Tempe is using wastewater data to do intensive community outreach to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The City began collecting COVID-19 demographics and ZIP code data with its wastewater data dashboard a few months ago. Now it is using the information for outreach in the community.

The City is combining its information with area demographics and ZIP code data of COVID-19 cases from the Arizona Department of Health Services to identify parts of the community that would benefit from targeted health and safety messages.

Sewage could hold the key to stopping new coronavirus outbreaks The vast brown rivers of sludge that gush into the sewage treatment plants across Germany may hold a key to early detection of any new wave of the coronavirus, scientists tell CNN.

Residents in the area will receive masks, stickers for the kids, and bilingual materials on staying healthy. Businesses will receive free signage for their shops and information on available city programs. A local nonprofit is helping distribute items to people coming to its food bank and homeless services areas.

The location is called Area 6 on the COVID-19 wastewater dashboard. It spans from Rural Road to approximately Smith Road along Apache Boulevard. More than 8,000 people live in this area in student housing, single-family homes and apartments. There are also more than 200 businesses in the area.

Find Tempe's wastewater dashboard here: covid19.tempe.gov