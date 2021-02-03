TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For the second year in a row, Tempe is canceling its 4th of July celebration at Tempe Town Lake because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials, along the the Kiwanis Club of Tempe, announced Wednesday that the popular celebration will not happen again this year because of uncertainty related to the pandemic.

Longtime business sponsors have not been able to commit during uncertain financial times, and it remains unclear whether public health guidelines about gathering in groups will be lifted by July, City officials say.

“Though we are disappointed that the July 4th celebration will not take place in 2021, public health remains at the heart of every decision we make,” said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods. “So much uncertainty remains regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. An event of this scale is very difficult to plan without any public health assurances.”

“We hope that a scaled-back celebration can still be held, if stay-at-home guidelines are lifted by June, but it will not be possible to organize the type of event we are all used to in 2021,” said Dick Neuheisel, President of the Kiwanis Club of Tempe. “No matter what happens this year, the Kiwanis Club hopes to be back in 2022 with a full-fledged community celebration of our great nation.”

The Tempe celebration is one of the most well-attended July 4th gatherings in Arizona, attracting an estimated 100,000 people in Tempe Beach Park and around the perimeter of Tempe Town Lake. The Kiwanis Club donates proceeds from ticket and food sales to local children charities.