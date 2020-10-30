TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tempe Elementary School District is bringing all the kids back to the classroom full-time by Tuesday.

Students can continue online learning if they prefer, and one teacher says she wants that option too.

Lise Spangenthal teaches sixth grade at The McKemy Academy of International Studies. After spending 42 years in the classroom, she still loves her job.

"This is who I am," said Spangenthal. "My entire identity is wrapped up in being a classroom teacher. It's all I've done since I was 20 years old."

She loves her students, but she worries about getting coronavirus.

"I was hoping I'd at least get to teach online for the rest of the year," said Spangenthal.

She said the district did not give her that option. Spangenthal feels so unsafe in the classroom, she's planning to retire early.

Arizona's Family asked Tempe Elementary School District what accommodations it offers teachers who request to stay online.

The district sent a statement saying, "Teachers were allowed to teach online until in-person learning began on Monday, October 26. Upon students returning, each situation was site specific based on parent requests for online vs. in-person learning for their children. The Tempe Elementary Human Resources Department worked tirelessly with employees to help them find solutions for their individual circumstances."

"I spoke to HR and asked if that was an option, and it just wasn't," said Spangenthal.

Her official retirement date is December 18, and she says she's not looking for to it.