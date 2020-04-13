TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Social isolation has resulted in the closure of many local restaurants and retailers. Now, the City of Tempe has launched a new campaign to support those local businesses during the COVID 19 crisis.
It's called "Buy now. Save local." The whole idea is that you buy a gift card now, as a show of good faith, to help ensure your favorite local business survives this slowdown.
“The buy now save local program is going to help us a lot,” said Berekk Blackwell, President of the Daily Jam in Downtown Tempe. “Not a lot of people even know restaurants are open.”
The mill district's usually bustling with business. But now, like much of the country, the streets and stores are silent. The City of Tempe is working to change that.
“It is so important that we support our local businesses to maintain the great quality of life that we have in the City of Tempe,” said Mayor Mark Mitchell.
The city teamed up with the Tempe Chamber of Commerce, the Tempe Tourism Authority, and the Downtown Tempe Association to give customers a chance to help float these local businesses by buying a gift certificate now that can be redeemed later.
And the platform driving this "Buy now. Save local," opportunity is local itself.
“Hownd is a platform that helps drive foot traffic in the door for brick and motor local business,” said Brandon Willey, CEO, and Founder of Hownd. “Obviously, right now, foot traffic is difficult. So we have used our platform to generate support vouchers for local merchants, which allows consumers to be able to support their local business by purchasing gift cards or services in advance that they can use later.”
The best part is the small local businesses that participate will get all the proceeds from the vouchers now when they need it most. The City of Tempe is picking up the tab for service costs for up to about $250,000 worth of vouchers.
“So buy now, save local,” said Mayor Mitchell.
The only cost to these Tempe businesses is the credit card transaction fee (about 3 percent). The city's covering the rest of the service fees for now. For a list of participating businesses, click here. You can also download the MyHownd app.