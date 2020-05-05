SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phat Scooters and PurMD are teaming together this week to bring hand sanitizer to the public at what they call "a pre-COVID-19 price."
It started when the Tempe- and Scottsdale-based companies reached out to friends in Houston who put furloughed bartenders to work by converting their whiskey distillery into a hand sanitzer factory. Together, Phat Scooters and PurMD bought 60,000 gallons of hand sanitizer. They're donating 15% of that to Arizona schools, disable veterans and nonprofit organizations. The rest is available for sale -- to you.
At 37 cents per ounce, the "pre-COVID-19 price" cited by Phat Scooters and PurMD, a gallon (128 ounces) will cost you $47. There's a limit of 4 gallons per family.
“Other companies have been profiteering from people’s fears, charging between $75 to $225 a gallon for hand sanitizer,” said Peter Johnson, CEO of Phat Scooters. “We want to do the exact opposite with these events."
The companies are hosting pickup events every day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for the rest of of the week.
Tuesday, May 5 - The Porch at 4017 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix
Wednesday, May 6 - Phat Scooters at 3220 S. Fair Lane, Suite 112 in Tempe
Thursday, May 7 - BASIS Charter School at 9902 W. Yearling Road in Peoria
Friday, May 8 - Vora Financial Group at 14 E. Birch Avenue in Flagstaff
If you can't make it to one of these locations, you can order your hand sanitizer and have it delivered as long as you live within a 6 mile radius.
If you're looking for a way to help those who need it most during the COVID-19 crisis, you can buy a gallon of hand sanitzer to donate to the Navajo Nation. Next week, Phat Scooters and PurMD will be taking that donated hand sanitizer, as well as other supplies to the community.
Phat Scooters and PurMD also say they're putting a chunk of the proceeds back into Houston and Arizona organizations on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.
"A total of $7 from each gallon of hand sanitizer sold will be donated to Houston hospitals and residents, with $2.50 for Arizona school districts, $2.50 for the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans Foundation, $1 for Feeding America, and $1 to help food banks feed families across Arizona who are facing hunger during the COVID-19 crisis," the companies said. The goal is to raise more than $225,000 for local schools and nonprofit organizations and provide 500,000 meals for Arizonans in need.
“It’s a remarkable thing to see all kinds of businesses and individuals band together to help our community,” said Tony Cerasani, founder of PurMD. “We believe the path to get Americans back to work is to: sanitize, protect and test.”