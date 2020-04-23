TEMPE (3TV/CBS5) -- When restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms, 24 Carrots in Tempe shifted to curbside pickup and delivery. But business is still way down. "This has been the most nerve-wracking experience of my career," owner Sasha Raj said.
The restaurant is facing thousands of dollars in bills, and the total is mounting. "What concerns me is we’re moving into the slowest period in sales for Arizona companies," she said. To help bridge the gap, Raj applied for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program on the first day it was available. Money from the $349 billion pool ran out before her application was considered. Now she’s hoping the second round of funding for the program will be her lifeline.
The plan the House is voting on Thursday includes $310 billion dollars for PPP loans, but it's not the only loan program for small businesses that could get an influx of cash. According to Sen. Martha McSally, the new stimulus package also includes $70 billion in funding for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and advance payments through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Though many business owners like Raj are still waiting for a lifeline, others have already received theirs. According to new data from the SBA, 460 Arizona businesses received EIDL loans totaling almost $97 million. Data also reveals 14,070 EIDL advances have been processed for businesses in the state worth almost $64 million. EIDL advances do not have to be repaid. Separately, 19,020 Arizona businesses were approved for $4.8 billion in PPP loans.
Raj has not laid off any of her 20 employees. "I will move heaven and earth before I have to," she said.