TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fears over coronavirus spreading on ASU campuses is now spilling over into communities surrounding the university. According to ASU, there's nearly 1,000 known cases among students and faculty. Now, cases are spiking in zip codes like 85281, in the heart of ASU's Tempe campus.

"I don't think it is going to get any better. I think ASU opened too early," said one Tempe resident.

Former state health director Will Humble said community spread is happening. However, with students living and socializing in the city, this was expected, he added.

"The off-campus behavior is probably amplifying the virus. I think there is no doubt about that," said Humble.

Yet, Humble said the uptick in cases in Tempe is also because ASU is testing more people. According to the university, more than 40,000 people have been tested. Still, concerns are growing among residents and health experts who said people partying and not following guidelines this holiday weekend could set the state back.

"People speaking actually spew out thousands of particles per second when they are talking, and that is exactly what happens when you are indoor in a nightclub or a keg party," said Humble.

For some who call Tempe home, they want the university to reverse course and stop in-person learning to slow the spread.

"This is not all about money. This is about people's lives, especially the elderly and the children, the more susceptible people too," said one resident.

ASU said they are working with surrounding businesses and off-campus housing to ensure students and staff are following guidelines.