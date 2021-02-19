TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe residents are being asked to share their COVID-19 stories with the City of Tempe. Residents create videos of their experiences as healthcare workers, kids, young people, parents and Mayor Corey Woods.
“You have to put a human face on these things to make it real to people. Otherwise it just gets lost in the other news of the day or statistics someone is flashing on the screen. It just doesn’t become real until you get or someone close to you gets it. The thing I’m trying to get across to people is you don’t want to get it,” said Woods.
The city is taking videos of peoples COVID-19 experiences and editing them to create a powerful compilation video. Each person says, "I had it. You Don't Want it." As part of the video because it truly is an experience that affects every area of your life: worry for friends and family, loneliness, economics, health, and more.
Mayor Woods had COVID-19 but a milder case with a 104 degree fever and the loss of his sense of taste and smell. He wants residents to share their stories to help people realize the seriousness of COVID-19 and help people remember to wear their mask, socially-distance themselves, avoid big gatherings and wash their hands.
“I can see the light at the end of the tunnel so if we can just kind of remain doing what we’ve been doing from a precautionary perspective, we are going to get out of this and we are going to be stronger coming out of this. But we are going to have to keep this going for months just to make sure we can get past it,” said Woods.
Eddie Case is one of the people featured in the city’s video series who wants shares his story. He is an example of someone who continues to suffer post COVID-19. He was hospitalized for 35 days and spent 20 days in a medically induced comma.
“Medical staff didn’t tell me why I was there. Once they pulled the ventilator out my mouth which was one of the greatest moments of my life because I was awake for it wearing a ventilator while strapped to a hospital bed. There’s nothing you can do because you are at the mercy of doctors and nurses. You can’t peak because your vocal chords are compressed from the tubing,” said Case.
While hospitalized Cases wife could not see him. He had to learn how to walk again, lost 50 pounds and said he nearly lost his life. He admits that if COVID-19 didn’t kill him the isolation would have.
“The isolation factor especially in the ICU was one of the loneliest and scariest times of my life. This is the only time in my life where every doctor in my life said we don’t know enough about COVID-19 to tell you anything, I’m sorry, hang in there,” said Case.
If you’d like to share your experience with COVID-19 you can email shannon_reed@tempe.gov.