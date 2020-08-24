TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite warnings about the health risks of large gatherings, Tempe police said they responded to a number of reports of large parties over the weekend, with some of them being student-related.

Tempe officers say they issued a total of 9 party citations over the weekend, with 6 of them student-related. Many students and parents have reported parties over the last week in dorms and in apartments near campus.

ASU students in Tempe return to first day of classes, but fewer seen on campus Tempe's ASU campus was only about half full on the first day of the fall semester, since many students are taking classes online.

ASU students returned to class on Thursday, Aug. 20. This past weekend was the first full weekend of the new semester.

The weekend patrols carried out by the Tempe Police Department are designed for education and/or enforcement of state and local laws while attending or hosting a party/gathering. Citations are most often issued for loud noise disturbances, unlawful parking violations and/or underage drinking.

"While the Mill Ave downtown district remains a popular place in Tempe, officers are committed to educating visitors of the CDC guidelines of safe social and physical distancing and Tempe’s mask requirement," reads a statement from Tempe police. "We will continue to work closely with the ASU Police Department and take appropriate enforcement action as needed."

There's been concern about a possible spike in COVID-19 cases as thousands of students return to campus, with many classes being in-person. In fact, one Tempe hospital prepared for a possible influx of COVID-19 cases as the campus reopened.

The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) actually filed a lawsuit after one social media account appeared to promote parties off-campus parties, during which attendees were encouraged to, "avoid social distancing and to not wear masks." The account appears to have been deleted.

ABOR Chair Larry E. Penley released the following statement:

Minimizing health risks for students and members of the university communities is critical to ensure university campuses are as safe as possible, especially now as fall semester begins. The board is working hand-in-hand with our university presidents to provide a safe and quality education for our students, following state and federal health guidelines and the response planning principles developed by the Arizona Board of Regents to minimize health risk to students, employees and the community. Social media accounts that promote unsafe public health behaviors are detrimental to the work we must do together to stay safe and healthy. Facebook and Instagram have guidelines to protect people from harmful content and that which threatens the safety of others. Deeply troubling was an Instagram account that promoted parties off-campus at Arizona State University in which attendees are encouraged to avoid social distancing and to not wear masks. Beyond the federal trademark infringement, false advertising and trademark dilution of the ASU trademarks used to promote harmful behavior in the account, it is unconscionable that Instagram refused to remove this account, violating its own community guidelines and therefore disregarding critical public health protocols. ASU’s efforts to resolve this issue directly with the account owner and with Instagram were unsuccessful. Therefore, ASU was authorized to initiate litigation against the account owner and Facebook, which owns Instagram, and the board fully supports this lawsuit. The board is pleased that the lawsuit prompted Instagram to remove this page, as it should have done in the first place. The board will not hesitate to pursue legal avenues against other social media accounts that violate laws designed to protect the universities’ brands and the public health safety measures in place at our universities. It is understandable that students want to gather with friends, but we must take every precaution to slow the spread of COVID-19. In order to have a productive semester, everyone must abide by the health guidance put forth by the Arizona Department of Health Services, ASU, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona.

Meantime, ASU students are required to do online daily health check. If those are not completed, their ASU User ID and password will automatically expire.