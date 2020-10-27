TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tempe police already issued double the citations in just the last week for large parties near Arizona State University's campus, and said with Halloween this weekend, they'll be cracking down even more.

"This weekend will be crazy for sure," said Erin Anguish, who lives near Mill Avenue.

"I've definitely heard there's going to be some decent big get-togethers and stuff," said Xan Paulson, who lives in Tempe.

But the Tempe Police Department said not so fast. Just last weekend, they issued 10 party citations, five of which were ASU student-related.

The weekend before, they only issued five party citations, two that were ASU-related. Anguish isn't surprised by the crackdown.

"I've definitely seen some gatherings in apartments and dorms that don't seem socially distanced,"' she said.

Paulson agrees with "Halloweekend" days away, even though he plans to have a small get-together with friends, the police preps are needed.

"You want to make sure everyone else is safe with it, but people are going to do what they want to do at the end of the day, so I definitely think having a little extra enforcement going on when it comes to get-togethers might be for the best of everyone else," he said.

Tempe police said they will have designated "party patrol" officers this week who will respond to party calls and take enforcement if needed.

They will also have additional bike officers on Mill Avenue to enforce COVID-19 compliance as well.